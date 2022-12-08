UAE ambassador to Israel meets with Smotrich

'This is what true peace looks like,' tweets far-right lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich

The United Arab Emirates's Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, met with far-right Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Smotrich, the two met at his office for "an introductory meeting."

"We discussed the good relations between the countries and the great potential of deepening the economic cooperation between us for the benefit of the entire region," Smotrich wrote. "This is what true peace looks like."

This comes after Al Khaja was photographed greeting far-right Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir earlier this month. The Israeli politician made an appearance at the UAE's 51st National Day event in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv, apparently at the ambassador's request.

Ben-Gvir tweeted the photo of the two of them with the caption: "I was happy to participate tonight in a reception attended by the ambassador of the Emirates in Israel." Much like Smotrich's tweet, the Jewish Power leader added: "This is what true peace looks like."

All this comes despite reports prior to the November 1 election that Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed apparently expressed concerns to prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu about the inclusion of the far-right lawmakers in the government.

Sources indicate that the foreign minister was referring specifically to Ben-Gvir. Netanyahu allegedly listened to the concerns but did not respond.