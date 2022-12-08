Shiite-majority Azerbaijan set to open embassy in Israel

'It's the next logical step. For centuries a relationship existed between Jewish and Azeri people'

The next Muslim nation to open an embassy in Israel isn’t one connected to the landmark Abraham Accords, which saw the Jewish state normalize ties with a handful of Arab states – it will be the central Asian country of Azerbaijan.

Jerusalem already has an embassy in the Azeri capital of Baku, but despite having ties with Israel for three decades, Azerbaijan, a Shiite-Muslim majority nation that borders Iran, has not reciprocated – until now. Last month, its government announced that it would soon open an embassy in Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv, and last week its President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to make that happen.

But why now?

“First of all, it's the logical next step in our bilateral relations," said Dr. Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations. "We have quite wide economic and military ties, and we have a Jewish diaspora – for centuries a relationship existed between Jewish and Azeri people. So there is a certain agenda between the two countries," the Azeri expert told i24NEWS.

Azerbaijan opened a trade office in Tel Aviv in 2021 and a tourism office earlier this year, and last month, Israel's outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Aliyev in the central Asian country. The embassy in Tel Aviv will be the first embassy in Israel of a nation with a Shiite majority population and a Shiite government.

“Right now, we have to look at the geopolitical situation," Shafiyev continued. "Azerbaijan was thinking of opening an embassy in Israel to reciprocate the diplomatic relationship, but it’s also related to the Israel-Arab relationship as the Abraham Accords are developing.”

“Another important factor is that Azerbaijan managed to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation. Before that, it was difficult to do this step. And the relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan is at its lowest point. All these factors contributed to this decision.”