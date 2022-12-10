PA chief calls on world to shun Israeli gov for two-state apathy

Mahmoud Abbas tells Arab leaders, China's Xi Jinping 'we do not have a partner in Israel'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday urged the international community to “refrain from dealing” with Israel’s next government if it lacks commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“These days we do not have a partner in Israel who believes in a two-state solution on the basis of international law, previously signed agreements, and the rejection of violence and terrorism,” Abbas said.

The Palestinian leader made the remarks at the China-Arab States Summit in Saudi Arabia, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom Abbas met with.

Royal Court of Saudi Arabia Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (C) makes a speech during the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 9, 2022.

At the summit, Abbas mentioned Israel’s failure to oblige to the UN Resolution 181 – which partitioned Mandatory Palestine into a Jewish and Arab state – and Resolution 194, widely interpreted to sanctify Palestinians’ right of return to places they left, fled, or were expelled from during 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

Israel’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who has until December 21 to form a government with his coalition of right-wing parties, has in recent years spoken out against the establishment of a Palestinian state. Some lawmakers in Netanyahu’s coalition have called for the full annexation of the West Bank, including Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, who would have broad authority in the Palestinian territory if given roles in Israel’s defense ministry.

Friday’s summit in the Saudi capital aimed to “bolster strategic cooperation between Arab states and to deepen Arab-Chinese collaboration,” according to a joint statement from participants.

“The historical injustice suffered by the Palestinians cannot continue,” Xi said at the forum, affirming his country’s “support for the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state… with east Jerusalem as its capital.”