Iran's actions in Ukraine 'very concerning:' Israeli ambassador

'It's very important to see how the Ukrainians cope with this... because one day it can be used against us'

Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, called Iran's involvement in the Ukrainian war with Russia "very concerning," while sitting down with i24NEWS in Kyiv.

Brodsky has been in Kyiv for around a year, saying that his time has been split into two parts: before the war and during.

He said that since the war began, “our main focus has been on assisting Israelis to flee the country,” continuing that he hoped to be back in Kyiv one day as a regular ambassador.

IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP The launch of a military unmanned aerial vehicle during a two-day drone drill at an undisclosed location in Iran.

When asked about Iran's growing involvement in the war, Brodsky called it "very concerning," as is "anything related to Iran's capabilities."

"It's very important to see how the Ukrainians cope with this said threat because one day it can be used against us," he continued. "We understand absolutely clearly that this is a clear danger not only for Ukraine, maybe at this point of time it's the biggest danger for Ukraine, but it might be used against us very soon."

The conversation then shifted to the United Nations, where a vote is expected this month requesting the International Court of Justice to weigh in on Israel’s so-called "prolonged occupation" and settlement on Palestinian land. Ukraine voted to support this, an issue Brodsky said he raised with his colleagues in Kyiv.

"I believe it's counterproductive, and it's even absurd, to vote against Israel whilst asking Israel to provide support and to provide weapons," he added, noting that that was not the only example of Ukraine voting against Israel.

However, Brodsky said he thinks that the general public in Ukraine supports Israel and understands the frustration and disappointment in the Jewish state over the Ukrainian voting.

When asked about the relationship between Jerusalem and Kyiv, Brodsky responded: "Well, it's not a secret that there is some tension in our relations.”

"But on the other hand,” he continued. “I think that our relations are based on very solid ground, because we share hundreds of years of common history."

Tune in to The Rundown tonight at 8 p.m. (IST) for the full interview with Michael Brodsky