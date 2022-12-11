Israel's Netanyahu meets with UN ambassadors

Netanyahu spoke with the delegation about 'the historical importance of the Abraham Accords'

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu met with a delegation of 13 ambassadors to the United Nations on Sunday during their visit to the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

Netanyahu spoke with the delegation about "the historical importance of the Abraham Accords," according to a statement from his office.

Additionally, Netanyahu spoke about "the ongoing struggle against Iran's attempts to arm itself with nuclear weapons" and "the possibilities of further strengthening cooperation with Israel and achieving additional historic peace agreements."

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, led and organized the visit in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusayeva.

Shlomi Amsalem/GPO Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan (R), December 11, 2022.

Among those visiting Israel and the UAE is the United States's Robert Wood, who serves as the Alternate Representative of the United States for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations.

Wood, along with the rest of the delegation, will also travel to the UAE to "discuss the economic, diplomatic, and security benefits of the Abraham Accords for the people of the Middle East."

Shlomi Amsalem/GPO Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and the delegation of UN ambassadors, December 11, 2022.

They "will visit cultural and historical sites in both countries, and meet with academics, entrepreneurs, and representatives of UN agencies."

Netanyahu's meeting comes after Israeli lawmaker Ayman Odeh met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday. During the meeting, Odeh, who heads the Hadash-Ta'al faction, said Israel's Arab population feared the possible far-right future government.