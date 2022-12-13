University of Haifa honors ex-U.S. president Bill Clinton

NYU President Emeritus John Sexton also honored at ceremony in New York City

On Monday night, the University of Haifa bestowed an honorary doctorate degree on Bill Clinton in a ceremony at NYU in New York City.

The award was for Clinton’s “commitment to the state of Israel.” Clinton’s friend, NYU President Emeritus John Sexton, was also honored.

Clinton's past ties to Israel were less of a focus for the ceremony, with his vision of helping the Jewish state meet its future challenges taking center stage.

He joked as he was being shuffled around on stage that it's the furthest to the right he ever remembers being. Clinton said very little about his experience dealing with Middle East politics and peace though he did note the hood he was adorned with for the occasion was designed by a young lady he met in Jerusalem at Yitzhak Rabin's funeral.

“I loved him very much, and I miss him still," Clinton said of his late friend Rabin.

The former president noted that his daughter Chelsea has also been involved in the Middle East helping to build the NYU Abu Dhabi campus, as part of what Clinton said has become an interconnected world, something another honoree on Monday night said began with Clinton, calling him the first president of an interconnected globe.

“We waited so long for this ceremony to take place because the university took over itself to solve global problems. And these two people, president Clinton and president Sexton, were two figures that really solve global problems in their own missions during their jobs. And therefore, we really thought this is the place and this is the time to honor them with an honorary doctorate," said Professor Oren Gazal-Ayal, head of the Center for the Study of Crime, Law and Society at the University of Haifa.

While an on-stage discussion about the Russia-Ukraine war and the role of Western democracies was scratched due to time constraints, the mantra of the University of Haifa - thinking locally, acting globally – was meant to be placed front and center, zeroing in on the Clinton Foundation’s work solving global challenges.

“The real background for this event was the University of Haifa aiming to solve SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) problems, the problems of climate change, the problems of social injustice," Gazal-Ayal said.

"And these are the people that dealt with this problem. And these are global problems. These are not local programs, and therefore that was emphasized in the ceremony."