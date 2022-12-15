Netanyahu: Israeli-Saudi peace would mean peace with Arab world, Palestinians

'Coming to a solution with the Palestinians will require out-of-the-box thinking'

Israel’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday discussed Israel’s relations with the Arab world, what normalization with Saudi Arabia would mean for the region, and how he thinks a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could come about.

“The reason we have not had Israeli-Palestinian peace is that the Palestinian leadership has tragically refused to do what is finally happening in the rest of the Arab world, and that is to recognize that the State of Israel is here to stay,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

“Coming to a solution with the Palestinians will require out-of-the-box thinking,” he urged.

“The reason we got to the historic Abraham Accords is... we started thinking about things in a new way. We broke the cycle of paralysis of peace that paralyzed us for a quarter of a century,” he said, referring to the agreement that saw Israel normalize ties with a handful of Arab states in 2020.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who is working to form the country’s most right-wing government ever, went on to suggest that expanding peace with Arab countries first would help bring about an Israeli-Palestinian resolution.

“We can have a new peace initiative that would form a quantum leap for the resolution of both the Arab- and Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Netanyahu continued, referring to “what could be a truly remarkable historic peace with Saudi Arabia.”

i24NEWS recently revealed that the Saudi kingdom was looking to normalize relations with Israel, citing multiple meetings where Saudi and American officials, as well as Jewish community leaders, discussed the potential of such.

“It’s up to the leadership of Saudi Arabia if they want to partake in this effort, and I hope they would. We can end the Arab-Israeli conflict and achieve peace with the Palestinians, we just have to be creative about it and not dig in our heels, because if we do, we get stuck in the old groove.”