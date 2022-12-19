UN says Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian lawyer is a 'war crime'

Israel accuses Salah Hamouri of being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri amounts to a "war crime,' the UN human rights office said Monday.

Hamouri, 37, arrived in France on Sunday after having been held without charge in Israel under a controversial practice that allows suspects to be detained for renewable periods of up to six months.

"Deporting a protected person from occupied territory is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, constituting a war crime," UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence said in a statement.

Israel has accused Hamouri of being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and of being a security threat. Hamouri denies links to the PFLP.

In condemning his expulsion, Laurence said: "we are deeply concerned by the chilling message this sends to those working on human rights" in east Jerusalem.

The PFLP is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and the EU.

“During his life he organized, incited and planned to carry out terrorist attacks himself and for the organization against citizens and prominent figures in Israel,” Israel's Interior Ministry said.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison following the 2005 arrest over plotting an assassination of a prominent Israeli rabbi Ovadia Yossef. However, Hamouri was released in 2011 before serving a full sentence as a part of a Palestinian prisoners’ swap for an Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

After the release “he returned to work tirelessly within the Popular Front, rose to the top of the organization, and continued to work against the State of Israel.” Following several administrative arrests this year, Hamouri’s residency was revoked by the Interior Ministry in November.