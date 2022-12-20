Analysis: Next conflict will be next true test of Israel-U.S. bond in UN

Despite plenty of criticism from Biden's bloc, Israel has little to complain about when it comes to Washington’s partnership in the UN Security Council

The U.S.-Israel relationship is concrete when it comes to the UN Security Council, but movements in the diplomatic arena have indicated that the Biden administration is harboring on Jerusalem, leading to speculation that the next regional flare-up could prove as the next challenge to the American-Israeli bond.

We only have to look back at one of Israel’s recent conflicts to see how things have changed – May 2021 served as the first true test of Israel's relationship with the United States under President Joe Biden. Israel, under relentless rocket attacks from terrorist elements in Gaza and dealing with ethnic conflicts in its own cities, faced a vote on a United Nations Security Council resolution.

As with nearly anything at the United Nations, the resolution circulating was placing blame in large part on Israel for its military response to the barrage of thousands of rockets aimed at its population.

Biden, whose administration had pledged to defend Israel from scathing UN resolutions and critiques emanating from New York and Geneva, held true to its word. Isolated on the Security Council, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and State Department staff delayed votes and meetings for days as it pushed for diplomacy to resolve that round of fighting, while pushing for more neutral language on any document that might emerge from the Security Council and holding over its counterparts’ heads Washington’s veto power as a permanent member of the council.

While the Biden administration has offered plenty of criticism of Jerusalem, Israel has little to complain about when it comes to Washington’s partnership inside the Security Council chambers.

That’s why Monday’s monthly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian file was notable, and potentially worrisome for Israel.

Ambassador Robert Wood, the alternative representative for special political affairs, told the council that “The United States expects to see equal treatment of extremists – whether Israeli or Palestinian – in arrests, convictions, and punishments, as well as equal allocation of resources to prevent and investigate violent attacks.”

He didn’t mention whether he was referring to the current Israeli government or the presumptive incoming one. He didn’t even specifically place blame on Israel.

But he didn’t have to. The message was clear and can be read as a warning to Israel’s new governing coalition, which aims to alter the structure of governance in the West Bank and hand greater police and civil authority powers to members who have long called for harsher crackdowns on Palestinian terrorism and more freedoms for Israelis living in communities beyond the so-called Green Line.

Oztma Yehudit party chief Itamar Ben-Gvir is set to gain control over Israel’s police force and Religious Zionism party head Bezalel Smotrich is to oversee civil life in the disputed territories, according to published coalition agreements.

Yes, Wood repeated the State Department’s refrain that “each people deserves to have equal measures of security, stability, justice, dignity, and democracy.” But, this is a general creed that can have many meanings, and often has no meaning at all. Monday’s words on extremism were clearly an expression of Washington’s reported concern over how the hard-right elements of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government are planning on implementing their new policies, and the effects it could have on the already volatile situation in the West Bank, which the U.S. has sounded near daily alarm over.

With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict reaching another boiling point, it is only a matter of time before the terrorist organizations that run the Gaza Strip get involved. It will inevitably lead to the introduction of resolutions in the Security Council, and those resolutions will inevitably blame Israel disproportionately.

The question will be, as it was last May, how far the Biden administration is willing to go to protect Israel. And Washington just gave an unmistakable message: It has its limits.