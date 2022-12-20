Israel’s first lady Michal Herzog attends historic performance in Abu Dhabi

The concert opened with Israel’s national anthem, Hatikva, which was performed on the soil of an Arab country for the first time ever

Michal Herzog, wife of Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, on Tuesday attended a historic performance of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Abu Dhabi as a guest of honor.

The last time the orchestra performed in an Arab country was 74 years ago, when Egypt hosted it in the capital city of Cairo in 1945. The first lady attended the concert that was conducted by the orchestra’s musical director Lahav Shani at the Emirates Palace along with the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and the Emirati Culture Minister Nora Al Kaabi.

“I am excited to take part in a historic and groundbreaking event, which represents a new leap forward in the warm relations between our countries, and this time on the cultural level, led by one of our most important cultural symbols - the Israel Philharmonic,” Michal Herzog said.

The concert opened with Israel’s national anthem, Hatikva, which was performed on the soil of an Arab country for the first time ever. The UAE and Israel normalized relations by signing the U.S.-negotiated Abraham Accords in 2020.

“Sounds have a special power that moves the soul and connects people, communities and nations. Sustainable peace between our countries rests, first and foremost, on peace between people,” the first lady noted, adding that Israel and the UAE “will continue to strengthen the future of peace” through economic, cultural and social foundations.