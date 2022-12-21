U.S. to hold Netanyahu responsible for gov't actions - report

'Bibi says he can control his government, so let’s see him do just that'

U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration have reportedly concocted a plan to deal with Israel's incoming far-right government - blame it all on prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a Politico report published on Tuesday citing two U.S. officials, the Biden administration plans to hold Netanyahu personally responsible for the actions of cabinet members. This is in part due to Netanyahu's reassurance that he will lead and navigate the government following concerns from the New York Times over far-right lawmakers.

“I will govern, and I will lead, and I will navigate this government,” Netanyahu told Al Arabiya. "They’re joining us; they will follow my policy.”

In response to this, one official told Politico: “Bibi says he can control his government, so let’s see him do just that,” using Netanyahu's popular nickname.

The report noted that this approach "underscores the complexity and the growing fragility of the U.S.-Israeli relationship." The U.S. has reportedly warned Netanyahu in the past about far-right lawmakers - specifically Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Before the election, reports emerged claiming Senator Robert Menendez told Netanyahu that he had "serious concerns" about Ben-Gvir's inclusion in the possible coalition. The report noted that Netanyahu became angry over Menendez's comments but that the U.S. Senator did not back down.

Ben-Gvir is set to become Israel's national security minister - an expanded role made for him that could include overseeing police activity in the West Bank. The Biden administration is reportedly worried especially about policies that could endanger a future Palestinian state.