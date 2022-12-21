Letter led by Likud parliamentarian Amichai Chikli calls on EU to immediately halt 'illegal construction activities in Israel’s sovereign territory'

A group of 40 Israeli lawmakers led by Likud party member MK Amichai Chikli sent a letter of protest on Tuesday to the European Union protesting an official policy document that they say denies Jewish historical ties to Area C of the West Bank.

The confidential document from June 2022, exposed by media outlets, gives an overview of the EU's policy toward Area C, which is administered by Israel. According to the Oslo Accords, this territory is supposed to be gradually relinquished to Palestinian control, with an option for land swaps under a final status agreement. The document shows that the EU is working with the Palestinian Authority on making Area C a part of a future Palestinian state.

The EU criticizes Israeli policies of building in Area C, which the Israeli government calls by its biblical name of Judea and Samaria.

In the Israeli letter, the MKs criticize EU policies in the West Bank as favoring the Palestinians and ignoring Jewish historical claims to the land.

"In the last decade, we've witnessed the increasing involvement of the European Union in construction, planning road projects and erecting water and solar energy facilities in hundreds of outposts in Area C," Chikli told i24NEWS.

"The document uncovered this week shows that this is a deliberate strategy that completely ignores Israel's position and sovereignty in the area," Chikli continued. "Moreover, the construction moves show that the goal is for the most part to interrupt the sequences of Jewish settlement and to create choke rings around the settlement blocks that will make it difficult for Israel to exercise its sovereignty in the future. These moves constitute serious damage to the relations between the European Union and the State of Israel."

The letter calls on the EU to cease what they refer to as "illegal construction activities in Israel’s sovereign territory," to immediately stop damage caused by EU activity to heritage sites and nature in Judea and Samaria, and to halt funding for organizations that seek to delegitimize the Jewish state and that promote antisemitism as well as Israeli groups that serve the interests of the EU.