Families of Israelis held in Gaza meet with Pope

The families of several Israelis held captive in Gaza met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday as part of the continuous efforts to raise international awareness of the issue of soldiers and civilians held by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Accompanied by Israel's ambassador to the Vatican and the head of the Diaspora and Religion Division at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the families requested the assistance of the Pope and the Catholic Church in returning the bodies of the soldiers, the late Lt. Hadar Goldin, and the late Sgt. Oron Shaul, and the release of the detained citizens who are in the hands of Hamas, Avera ​​Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.

The meeting lasted about 45 minutes, during which the Pope addressed each of the members of the four families that participated, expressing deep solidarity with them and especially with the suffering of motherhood. The Pope promised to work with governments and religious leaders for the return of the boys.

Leah Goldin, the mother of Hadar Goldin, told i24NEWS that the message they brought to the Pope was one of a religious issue.

"To bring my son to a decent burial is a purely religious, moral issue, according to all religions. And talking about the mother's obligation to bury her son, it goes right into his heart and deepest beliefs."

"I think that the message was well accepted," Goldin continued. "And he kept saying that all mothers should receive their kids, no matter what religion. He promised he would try hard to use his influence on other religious leaders around the world."