Russia's Putin calls Netanyahu, congratulates him on forming government

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, congratulating him on his victory in the elections and the formation of the government.

Netanyahu on Wednesday announced that he was able to form a government, some 20 minutes before the deadline to do expired. He officially called President Isaac Herzog, who gave him the mandate, to finalize his return to power. Netanyahu now has a week to swear in his government.

According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the two leaders discussed a number of issues, among them being the war in Ukraine. Netanyahu told Putin that he hoped a way would be found to end the war and the suffering caused by it as soon as possible.

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the United States, thanking the American lawmakers for the military and humanitarian assistance that the U.S. gave to Ukraine. The U.S. recently announced it would provide Kyiv with Patriot missiles, one of the most advanced missile defense systems it could offer.

Netanyahu also told Putin that he is determined to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and aims to curb its attempts to establish a military base on Israel's northern border.