Over 60% of Azeris support opening of embassy in Israel - poll

The majority of Azeris support Baku’s decision to open an embassy in Israel, according to an opinion poll conducted by the country’s Center for Social Research.

The survey carried out on December 5-11 showed that 61 percent of respondents over the age of 18 agreed with the statement that "Israel is a reliable partner and I consider it necessary to have an embassy." Only 4.1 percent of the audience said they do not support the move, while 11.3 percent urged to be “careful with this matter,” citing the neighborhood with Iran as a concerning issue.

The initiative was approved by the Azerbaijani parliament in November and signed by President Ilham Aliyev earlier in December. The embassy in Tel Aviv will be the first of a Shiite-majority state in the Jewish State.

Asked about her attitude towards this decision, a resident of Baku told i24NEWS that she thinks it’s “excellent.”

“Israel is an ally country for us and we have always had close relations with the Israeli people. So I’m very positive,” she said.

“We support it, because during the war (with Armenia) Israel has helped us a lot, so we are very happy about it,” her friend added in Russian.

Another resident of Azerbaijan’s capital said he was “very pleased” with the news.

“There has long been an Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan. I was glad when I learned that Azerbaijan will open an embassy in Israel.”

The survey also showed that Azeris are concerned with recent events in Iran. Over 21 percent of the respondents said there is a possibility that the ongoing protests may result in the "disintegration" of the Islamic state, while 31 percent believe that the unrest could lead to regime change. Tehran has previously been accused of using Azerbaijan and Georgia to plant its agents plotting attacks on Israeli targets.