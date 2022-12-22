Blinken congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on forming gov

'We look forward to working with Israel to advance both the interests and the values that have long been at the heart of our relationship'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday congratulated Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on forming a government.

"I want to say congratulations to Prime Minister Netanyahu on announcing the formation of a new government," Blinken told reporters during a news conference.

Netanyahu announced that he was able to form a government late Wednesday, some 20 minutes before the deadline that was given to him by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog. The prime minister-designate now has a week to swear in his government that has already been labeled the most far-right in Israel’s history.

Blinken said that Washington would "engage with and judge our partners in Israel on the basis of the policies they pursue, not the personalities that happen to form a government." He also called for Jerusalem’s commitment to shared values including on Palestinian rights.

"We look forward to working with Israel to advance both the interests and the values that have long been at the heart of our relationship and also to promoting a broader approach to try to bring equal measures of security, opportunity, prosperity and dignity to Israelis and Palestinians alike."

The official added that Washington has a history of "very candid conversations" with Israel and underlined the "rock-solid partnership" between the two countries and U.S. commitment to the Jewish state's security.