Incoming prime minister's right-wing bloc reportedly would not stand in the way of his efforts to normalize relations with Riyadh

Incoming Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend West Bank annexation plans in exchange for a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, according to a report in Hebrew media.

Talks were underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia for this reason, the report states.

Netanyahu's promise to advance annexation policies in the West Bank, a region referred to by the Israeli government as Judea and Samaria, is apparently part of his coalition agreement with the Religious Zionism party. However, that deal has yet to be published or finalized. The report in Hebrew daily Yediot Aharonot indicates that Netanyahu's right-wing bloc said that they would not stand in the way of Netanyahu's efforts to normalize with the Saudis.

Riyadh has previously conditioned normalization with Israel on a Palestinian state. However, the Saudis have indicated recently that the Gulf state is looking to normalize relations with Israel and that a final resolution to the Palestinian issue may not impede progress on this front. Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir recently told a group of U.S. Jewish leaders that the "direction" is heading toward normalization but cautioned that "it will take more time."

Four Arab countries normalized relations with Israel as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan agreed to establish diplomatic ties with Israel under the U.S.-brokered agreement.

As part of the coalition deal Netanyahu has reportedly advanced with his far-right partners, Betzalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party has been handed significant control over the construction approval process in Jewish settlements in the West Bank.