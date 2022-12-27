Israel's ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, presents credentials to Erdogan

'We all expect that the process of political rapprochement between Israel and Turkey will intensify, expand, and extend to many areas of cooperation'

Israel's ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, on Tuesday presented her credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after over four years of the post being empty.

"It was an exciting occasion and fills the heart with hope,” said Lillian at the ceremony in Ankara, which included Israel’s Hatikvah national anthem played by a Turkish honor guard.

The Israeli envoy expressed hope that bilateral ties would continue to expand: “We all expect that the process of growing closer diplomatically between Israel and Turkey will become stronger, broaden, and spread over many areas of cooperation,” she said in a video statement.

“Here it is customary to say Inshallah, and I hope that will indeed arise."

Turkish Presidency Office Israel's Ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian (L), handing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan her credentials in Ankara, Turkey, on December 27, 2022.

Lillian, a senior diplomat who played a key role in Israeli-Turkish reconciliation, served for the past two years as Chargé d'Affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Ankara. Before then, she was the Israeli ambassador to Bulgaria from 2015 until 2019.

The ceremony came against the background of warming relations between Israel and Turkey in the past year. Earlier in December, Turkish Ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, presented his charter to the Israeli Foreign Ministry and he is expected to soon present it in an official ceremony to the Jewish State's President, Yitzhak Herzog.

Israel’s previous Turkish envoy, Eitan Neah, was expelled from Turkey in May 2018 over border protests that turned deadly along the Gaza border, before relations again thawed.

In August, Lillian spoke with i24NEWS about the “path of repairing relations” between Israel and Turkey.

“Right now, we are on a path of repairing relations, and if we say we are aiming to be good regional partners, that would be very accurate because this is the goal that is going far beyond the nomination of ambassadors or any other symbolic importance,” she said. “We should work together for more security and stability in the region, knowing that there are stumble blocks, but nevertheless, this joint effort is in the interest of both the Turks and the Israelis."