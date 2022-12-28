Israel's DM Gantz speaks with Palestinian leader Abbas, stresses cooperation

Gantz tells Abbas they must continue to maintain an open channel and coordinate on security and civilian issues

Israel's outgoing defense minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday emphasized to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas the importance of the relationship that has developed between the Israeli security system and political echelon, and the West Bank's governing body.

In their conversation on Wednesday evening, Gantz told Abbas that it is of utmost importance to “continue maintaining an open channel of security and civilian coordination, which serves the security of both Palestinians and Israelis and enables economic and civil well-being,” according to a statement by Israel’s Defense Ministry.

The Israeli outgoing defense official has met with and spoken to the Palestinian leader several times this year, drawing criticism despite Gantz urging that such correspondence was necessary for "security coordination." During a phone call in September, Gantz emphasized the need to maintain the presence of the Palestinian security mechanisms in the West Bank to stop terror and violence that have escalated throughout the year.

"We are dealing with a complex security and political reality... I will continue to do whatever is necessary to maintain security stability, guarantee freedom of action of the State of Israel, and above all protect human life," Gantz has said.

After their most recent conversation, Gantz also stressed to Abbas that international moves by the PA against Israel will “ultimately harm the Palestinian public and above all raise the walls and make it difficult to promote a political process between” Israel and Palestinians.

Earlier this month, Abbas urged the international community to “refrain from dealing” with Israel’s next government if it lacks commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, referring to the incoming Israeli coalition, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, that is set to be the Jewish state's most right-wing government in its history.

“These days we do not have a partner in Israel who believes in a two-state solution on the basis of international law, previously signed agreements, and the rejection of violence and terrorism,” Abbas said a month after the United Nations voted in favor of seeking an International Court of Justice opinion on Israel's activity in the West Bank.