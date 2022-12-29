U.S. President Biden congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu, urges two-state solution

Biden says he will 'continue to support the two-state solution and oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday congratulated Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for swearing in his sixth government, the Jewish state’s 37th.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” Biden said in a statement.

“The United States is working to promote a region that’s increasingly integrated, prosperous, and secure, with benefits for all of its people,” he continued.

The American leader’s remarks echoed earlier ones, when he called Netanyahu in the days following his election win in early November to congratulate him and emphasize his “unquestionable” support for Israel.

Biden and Netanyahu have a sometimes-complicated relationship that goes back decades, even as the leaders display some personal warmth toward each other. On issues such as reviving a nuclear program with Iran, arming Ukraine to combat Russia's invasion, and the fate of Palestinians, the two lead governments with sometimes sharply differing views – including about a two-state solution, which Netanyahu does not endorse.

Washington “will continue to support the two-state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values,” Biden further noted in his congratulatory statement.

“We have worked with partners to promote this core hopeful vision of a region at peace, including between Israelis and Palestinians. We aim to continue this important work with Israel’s new government.”