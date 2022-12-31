Israel slams the move as evidence of 'moral decay' of the international body

The UN General Assembly on Friday asked the International Court of Justice — a tribunal whose authority Israel doesn't accept — to consider consequences for Israel over its presence in the West Bank. The move effectively defers to the Court to recommend the steps that the UN and countries around the world should take against Israel, whose policies, according to the proposal, amount to an "annexation" of the West Bank territories.

The General Assembly voted 87-26 with 53 abstentions on the resolution, with Western nations split but virtually unanimous support in the Islamic world — including Arab states that have normalized relations with Israel — and backing from Russia and China. The United States, Britain and Germany opposed the resolution, while France abstained.

The resolution calls on the UN court in The Hague to determine the "legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination" as well as of its measures "aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status" of the holy city of Jerusalem.

Speaking ahead of the vote, the Israeli ambassador, Gilad Erdan, called the resolution "a moral stain on the UN." "No international body can decide that the Jewish people are occupiers in their own homeland."

"Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate," he said.

Erdan added that "the decision to hold a vote that deals with Israel on Shabbat is another example of the moral decay of the UN, which prevents Israel's position from being heard in a vote whose results are predetermined." Since the vote fell on Shabbat, Israel did not participate, and the US voted for Israel by proxy.