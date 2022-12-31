US national security advisor to visit Israel for briefings with new govt

Sullivan will hold meetings with Netanyahu, Hanegbi, Dormer

The administration of US President Joe Biden will send National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to Israel in mid-January for talks with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning his government's policies, a US outlet reported Friday citing unnamed Israeli and U.S. officials.

According to Axios, Sullivan will hold meetings with Netanyahu as well as with at least two other officials, incoming Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and incoming Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

The report comes a day after Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday at the helm of arguably the most right-wing government in Israeli history, following weeks of negotiations with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties.

Citing officials speaking on the condition of anonymity, the report added that Secretary of State Antony Blinken could head to Israel soon after Sullivan's visit while a possible visit by Netanyahu to Washington in February was also on the cards.

The report alluded to concerns in Washington that new coalition members such as Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism formation and Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party could jeopardize the chance for a long-term solution of the Palestinian conflict as well as undermine the democratic character of Israel's institutions.

Biden on Thursday said he would work with Netanyahu, calling him a "friend" while vowing to oppose policies that endanger a two-state solution with the Palestinians.