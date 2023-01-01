English
Israel's Netanyahu speaks with Egypt's al-Sisi

Benjamin Netanyahu (L) meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in New York during their first public talks.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, where al-Sisi congratulated Netanyahu on the establishment of the new government.

According to a statement: "The two leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations between Egypt and Israel on all levels, including in references to developments in the international and regional arenas."

Additionally, they emphasized the importance of promoting peace, stability and security for the benefit of the two peoples and for all the peoples of the Middle East.

