One of the architects of the Abraham Accords, Netanyahu never got the opportunity to visit the Gulf state

Israel's new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the United Arab Emirates later this month, in what will be the first foreign trip of his latest tenure as the head of Israel's government, i24NEWS has learned.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday congratulated Netanyahu on his taking office as the country's prime minister for the sixth time. The 37th government of Israel got started on Sunday with the transfer of power for ministerial positions.

During Netanyahu's previous term in office he participated in the September 2020 White House signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. Morocco and Sudan later joined the pact. Since the agreement, relations between the governments of Israel and the UAE have flourished, including a free trade agreement signed earlier this year.

Despite his role in the Abraham Accords, Netanyahu did not visit the Gulf state during his time in office. His immediate successor, Naftali Bennett, instead made the first official visit to the UAE by an Israeli prime minister after the formalizing of ties. That trip took place December 2021.