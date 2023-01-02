Israel’s new Foreign Minister Cohen to attend Abraham Accords summit in Morocco

'Only this past year trade between the countries that signed the Abraham Accords exceeded 10 billion shekels ($2,8 billion)'

Israel’s new Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that he plans to attend a summit in Morocco in March with partners from Arab countries that normalized relations with Israel under the U.S.-negotiated Abraham Accords in 2020.

Speaking during his swearing-in ceremony, Cohen, who took office last week as part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, praised the Abraham Accords that “have dramatically changed the Middle East.”

“Only this past year trade between the countries that signed the Abraham Accords exceeded 10 billion shekels ($2,8 billion),” he stressed, adding that apart from the economic contributions there were security benefits of the agreement as well as “the strengthening of the stability in the region.”

“Next week we are going to have a meeting between the heads of the ministries in Abu Dhabi in preparation for another foreign ministers’ summit that will take place in Morocco this coming March,” Cohen said.

The minister also underlined the importance of Israel’s partnership with the United States, which, according to him, will remain his office’s “top priority.” Cohen is planning to speak with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the phone later today.