Israel's Foreign Minister Cohen speaks with Russian counterpart Lavrov

'I hope Mr. Cohen understands that when he speaks to Russia’s Lavrov, he’s speaking to a representative of a war criminal regime,' says a U.S. Senator

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's held a conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, a day after Israel's new minister said he would do so.

Lavrov called Cohen to congratulate him on his inauguration, according to a statement. The ministers discussed a series of bilateral and regional issues and Cohen referred extensively to the Jewish community in Russia and ex-Soviet expatriates in Israel and their importance to relations between the countries.

On Monday, Cohen said that the new Israeli government would "talk less in public" when it comes to Ukraine and continue humanitarian aid to the country during the ongoing war.

During his inaugural speech, he also announced his intentions to speak with Lavrov, prompting backlash from several Israeli partners.

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham - a vocal supporter of the Jewish state - criticized Cohen's intentions in a tweet saying, "the idea that Israel should speak less about Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine is a bit unnerving."

"I hope Mr. Cohen understands that when he speaks to Russia’s Lavrov, he’s speaking to a representative of a war criminal regime that commits war crimes on an industrial scale every day."

According to reports, Kyiv's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wanted to speak to Cohen before he spoke with Lavrov. It's unclear how this will impact the relationship between Ukraine and Israel.