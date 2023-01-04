The ministers discussed 'significant projects' that would deepen ties between the two countries

New Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday spoke with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, stressing the importance of developing bilateral ties.

Zayani congratulated Cohen on taking office and wished him success, according to the Bahraini account of the call. Israel's top diplomat tweeted on Tuesday that the two ministers reviewed the “positive progress in bilateral relations” and discussed "significant projects" that would deepen economic and people-to-people ties.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1610184580513808386 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Later on Tuesday, Bahrain added its voice to the chorus of international criticism over Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount. Bahrain's foreign ministry called it a "provocation against Muslims and a violation of international law."

The call between Cohen and Zayani came amid emerging signs of concern over the trajectory of ties between Israel and Bahrain. While Israeli media headlines often report friendly and warm encounters between Israelis and Arabs in the Gulf, the polls reveal that the Abraham Accords are becoming less popular on the streets of Israel's new allies.

A survey conducted by the Washington Institute showed that 45 percent of Bahrainis had a very or somewhat positive view of the U.S.-brokered agreements with Israel in November 2020. This support had gradually eroded to just 20 percent in March 2022. Some experts fear the new government - the most right-wing and religiously conservative in Israel's history - will further jeopardize the normalization of ties with the Arab states.