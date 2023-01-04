Israel’s new government learning how shaky power, diplomacy can be

A little over 100 hours – that's how long it took Israel's new government to get into a conflict with its greatest ally, the United States

“The United States stands firmly and we have been very clear for the preservation of the status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre as part of the international condemnation of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Tuesday ascent to Temple Mount.

“Any unilateral action that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable,” she urged.

The White House was somewhat diplomatic when referring to the visit by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Jerusalem's flashpoint Temple Mount complex on Tuesday morning. The State Department was more direct.

“This visit has the potential to exacerbate tensions and to provoke violence,” warned U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price. “We are deeply concerned by any unilateral actions that have the potential to do that. So yes, we are deeply concerned by his visit.”

It should be noted the visit did not represent any change in the status quo and Israeli ministers have visited the Temple Mount before. This is the message Jerusalem conveyed to Washington, but the U.S. was far from impressed.

“We know that the exceedingly rare instances of previous high-profile visits to Haram Al Sharif/Temple Mount have only exacerbated the tensions,” Price said.

The U.S. isn’t the only Israeli ally that was strongly critical of the visit. The United Arab Emirates – the current Arab representative in the UN Security Council – called for a special session of the council on Thursday about the event, a session expected to end with strong condemnation of Israel.

More condemnations of Ben-Gvir’s visit are also coming from within Israel's governing coalition. As opposed to the nationalist-religious camp, the ultra-Orthodox one opposes ascent to the Temple Mount – the holiest site in Judaism – with the leading Orthodox newspaper describing it as an unnecessary and dangerous provocation that counters Jewish law.

Less than a week after it was sworn in, the new government is learning how shaky power can be.