UN Security Council to hold meeting on Israel, 'Palestinian question'

The United Arab Emirates and China asked the UN Security Council to meet shortly after Ben-Gvir's controversial visit

The United Nations Security Council confirmed on Wednesday that it will hold a meeting on the "Palestinian question" on Thursday, amid international backlash over Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's ascent to the Temple Mount.

Shortly after Ben-Gvir's ascent to Jerusalem's flashpoint holy site, the United Arab Emirates and China asked the UN Security Council to meet. The Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism as well as the site of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Qatar joined the UAE in condemning the first visit by an Israeli government minister to the Temple Mount in five years.

The United States joined in the condemnation, voicing its "deep concern" of Ben-Gvir escalating tensions, but Turkey was the latest country to criticize the Jewish state.

"We find the provocative action of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against the Al Aqsa mosque unacceptable," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's office quoted him as telling his Israeli counterpart in a telephone call.

Cavusoglu also told his new Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen that the two should "work together to improve bilateral relations."

While government ministers have come to the holy place in the past, it remains a flash point for escalations between Palestinians and Israelis. Most notably, late prime minister Ariel Sharon's visit there in 2000 is seen as the straw that broke the camel's back in sparking the Second Palestinian Intifada.

Ben-Gvir is a controversial figure in Israel, with opponents from a broad spectrum of Israeli political stances. His visit was condemned in newspapers affiliated with ultra-Orthodox groups, whose rabbis generally consider such tours on the site against Jewish law.