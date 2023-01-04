Israel, U.S. defense ministers talk ties ‘based on shared values, interests’

'We are committed to doing whatever it takes to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons that threaten the State of Israel and the entire world'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday reiterated the two countries’ commitment to each other and their goals in the first conversation between the two since the Israeli defense official took office.

Galant emphasized the importance of ties between the United States and Israel, “which is based on shared values and interests,” and expressed his commitment to deepening the technological, military, and security cooperation between the two – including a joint effort in preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“We are committed to doing whatever it takes to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons that threaten the State of Israel and the entire world,” Galant told Austin, urging international cooperation.

The two also discussed the contribution of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in securing stability in the region, and concluded that they will work together to expand ties with other Middle East countries.

They ended the call with an agreement to soon hold a first working meeting.