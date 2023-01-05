Rabat pressuring Jerusalem to recognize its sovereignty over the disputed territory

Morocco is conditioning the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv on formal recognition by Israel of its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, the American site Axios reported on Wednesday.

Four Israeli officials directly involved in the case told the site that Rabat has repeatedly raised the issue in meetings with Israeli officials over the past few months.

During a visit to Morocco last June, Ayelet Shaked, then interior minister, told local media that Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. But Israel's Foreign Ministry was quick to downplay Shaked's remarks, saying "Morocco's autonomy plan for the Sahara is a positive development."

Several weeks later, according to Axios, the then justice minister, Gideon Sa'ar, visiting Morocco, also publicly claimed that Western Sahara was part of Morocco, before the Foreign Ministry intervened in again, distancing himself from this statement and reiterating a more nuanced position.

Morocco cut ties with Israel in 2000 after the outbreak of the second intifada, but restored ties two decades later in a deal that saw Washington, at the behest of the Trump administration, recognize Rabat's sovereignty over the Sahara. The United States has thus adopted a new official map of Morocco which includes this region. Rabat then opened diplomatic liaison offices in Israel, and in January 2021 King Mohammed VI assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was committed to opening an embassy as part of the next phase of the peace process.

Morocco has claimed the Sahara, a former Spanish colony with rich phosphate resources and offshore fisheries, since Spain withdrew in 1975. But the Algerian-backed Polisario Front has taken up arms to demand the independence of the territory, proclaiming the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in 1976.