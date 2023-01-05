Jerusalem using diplomatic channels to try to reduce blowback from Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit

Israel is upping its diplomatic efforts ahead of the emergency UN Security Council meeting on Thursday set to discuss National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

Jerusalem wishes to thwart the adoption of a decision or publication of a statement on behalf of the members of the Council.

Under the diplomatic push, i24NEWS has learned that Israel's Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek held a phone call with UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy. In the call made on Wednesday, the Israeli envoy stressed that Ben-Gvir's visit to the holy site does not present a change in the status quo and that the incoming government has no intention of enacting such changes.

In the conversation, i24NEWS has learned, the Emirati minister showed willingness to calm the situation but also explained Abu Dhabi's sensitive position as a representative of the Arab League in the UN Security Council, which wishes to maintain its credibility as a balancing force in the region.

Anuj TAYLOR / GPO / AFP Israel's Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek (L)

The UNSC confirmed on Wednesday that it will hold a meeting on the "Palestinian question," amid the international backlash to Minister Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount. Shortly after Ben-Gvir's ascent to Jerusalem's flashpoint holy site, the UAE and China asked the UN Security Council to convene.

The Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism as well as the site of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Qatar joined the UAE in condemning the first visit by an Israeli government minister to the Temple Mount in five years.