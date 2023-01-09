Working groups established at inaugural Negev Summit in Sde Boker to hold first physical meetings in UAE's capital

Israel and its Arab allies began two days of talks on Monday in Abu Dhabi to plan for the next Negev Summit expected to take place in Morocco this spring.

The Negev Forum steering committee and working groups include senior delegations from the countries that normalized relations with Israel as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Egypt, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, is also in attendance in the UAE's capital. A high-level delegation from the United States made the trip.

Notably absent is Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994. Jordan has said that it will not participate in the Forum without Palestinian representation. The Palestinian Authority has refused to join the group of foreign ministers, which first met in March of last year in the southern Israeli town of Sde Boker.

The Abu Dhabi gathering represents the first time that the working groups are meeting in person. The working groups established at the inaugural Negev Summit are examining multilateral projects in the fields of health, regional security, education and tolerance, water and food security, tourism and energy.

Bahrain hosted the first steering committee meeting in June 2022 and the second meeting was virtual, held in October of last year.

Israel's delegation in Abu Dhabi is led by Foreign Affairs Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz along with senior government officials from different ministries and representatives of the water authority and the National Security Council.