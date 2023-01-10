Israeli, Ukrainian foreign ministers to speak after vowing new policy

The call comes amid tensions that arose between Kyiv and Jerusalem after Cohen’s conversation with Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov last Tuesday

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is set to have a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday, media reported on Monday.

According to sources, Israel had requested the call last week, but only received the confirmation from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Monday due to Kuleba being on vacation. However, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk did not confirm that the call was scheduled for Thursday. He had previously denied that Kuleba or President Volodymyr Zelensky had requested to speak with Cohen.

The call comes amid tensions that arose between Kyiv and Jerusalem after Cohen’s conversation with Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov last Tuesday. Kyiv took it as a sign of a change in Jerusalem’s position on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine pointing out that Israel’s foreign minister “hasn’t spoken to Lavrov since the war started.”

The Russian minister was one of the first foreign officials to call Cohen to congratulate him on taking office. The two diplomats also discussed bilateral ties and “regional issues.” Cohen had previously said that Israel "would talk less in public" about the Ukraine war, which was perceived as a change of policy and sparked criticism from Kyiv.

Israel is seeking to maintain ties with both sides of the conflict and have refrained from supplying Ukraine with weapons or defense equipment, limiting its support to humanitarian aid. Last week, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told i24NEWS that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “can be an effective mediator” between the warring parties.