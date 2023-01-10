Israel hopes U.S. will sing same tune on Iran, nuclear deal

The stalled nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is fast becoming a quick first test of the old-new relations between Jerusalem and Washington

Israel's new government is still settling in, but even so, Jerusalem hopes to quickly strike a positive tone with its most important ally – the United States.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was recently in Washington for talks with senior officials of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration. It was the first visit to Washington by an Israeli minister since the new government was sworn in late last month.

It also took place just before White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was expected to arrive in Israel for meetings with its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials. Sullivan told reporters that while Iran's nuclear program would be discussed, efforts to revive the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal have been set aside for the time being.

For now, Washington is continuing to pressure Iran to stop sending drones to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine. The U.S. is also trying to get Tehran to stop its violent crackdown on anti-government demonstrators amid the ongoing unrest over the strict dress code for women.

“We made the determination early on in Russia's war against Ukraine that Russia's forces have committed war crimes,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We have continued to document evidence of war crimes. And if that evidence points to another state, points to other foreign actors involved in these war crimes, we'll work to hold them.”

Iran, for its part, is maintaining its contacts with the U.S. but is also continuing to accuse Washington of being unreliable regarding the nuclear deal.

"It is the U.S. government that violated its obligations under the Iran nuclear agreement,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

“The United States is the country that should be blamed and held accountable. Iran is ready to complete the implementation negotiations according to the package plan previously reached by relevant parties.”

Netanyahu has said that he will discuss Iran with the American team, but also warned there is still a possibility that world powers will eventually reach a deal with Iran – something he is determined to prevent.

"We will work openly, from a position of strength, in the international arena against a return to the nuclear agreement, not only in talks with leaders behind closed doors but strongly and openly in the sphere of global opinion, which is now aware of the true dangers posed by Iran," Netanyahu said earlier this month.

He added that the time has come for Israel and the U.S. to be on the same page regarding Iran. The issue is fast becoming a quick first test of the old-new relations between Jerusalem and Washington.