Israel's Herzog receives Turkish envoy's credentials, says ties in 'promising direction'

'I am sure that we will all continue to work to strengthen the relations between the countries,' says President Isaac Herzog

For the first time since the resumption of relations between Israel and Turkey, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog received the letter of credentials from the Turkish ambassador on Wednesday.

Herzog welcomed Ambassador Şakir Özkan Torunlar to the Jewish state, adding that hearing the Israeli national anthem in the Turkish capital Ankara, next to the flags of Israel “moved (him)... more than anything.”

This comes after Israel and Turkey announced the full normalization of their relations in August. Israel's ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, on Tuesday presented her credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month.

Haim Tzach/ L.A.M. Israel's President Isaac Herzog receiving letters of credential from the Turkish ambassador to Israel, Şakir Özkan Torunlar, President's Residence in Jerusalem, January 11, 2023.

“I am confident that you, too, Mr. Ambassador, felt similar and exciting feelings when you saw the Turkish flag and heard the national anthem played here - in the President's Residence in Israel.”

Herzog continued: "It is no secret that the State of Israel, and I personally, attach great importance to our historical relationship with Turkey. These are connections that have known difficulties in the past but are now, to our joy, going in a promising direction. Israel and Turkey can and should cooperate in many areas that will bring prosperity, progress and growth to both countries and both peoples."

He added that Erdogan emphasized in conversations with himself and the public “how much he recognizes the importance of the partnership between Israel and Turkey.” He thanked Erdogan and invited him to visit the Jewish State in what he called “a visit that will contribute to deepening the ties and cooperation between our countries.”

“I am sure that we will all continue to work to strengthen the relations between the countries,” Herzog continued, “and we will work with mutual respect and join hands for a better and more promising future for our citizens and our region.”