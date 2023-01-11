Indian prime minister invites Israeli counterpart for a visit 'at an early date'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulating his Israeli counterpart on returning to the premiership for a record sixth time following November's parliamentary elections.

In the Twitter post, Modi wrote that he is "delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together."

An invitation to visit India "at an early date" was extended to Netanyahu, according to a statement from Modi's office. The two leaders "agreed to meet soon," according to a Tweet from Israel's Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister's Office described the phone conversation between the two leaders as "warm and good."

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The two men agreed to continue the dialogue in order to promote cooperation between Israel and the Netherlands in various fields.

Last year, Israel and India marked 30 years of full diplomatic relations. Bilateral trade has increased during that period from $200 million (mostly diamonds) in 1992 to over $7.86 billion (excluding defense) in 2021-22, according to data from Israel's Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. The two countries are currently working on a free trade agreement.

Infrastructure cooperation has also risen. This was exemplified with the recent purchase of the port of Haifa in northern Israel by a consortium led by India’s Adani Group. The $1.15 billion purchase was made alongside local logistics firm Gadot.