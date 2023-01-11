Israel’s FM Cohen promises Ukraine’s chief rabbi more humanitarian aid

'I have found a true friend of the Jewish community in Ukraine in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,' says Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Ukraine’s chief rabbi this week, during which he promised more humanitarian aid to the war-torn country and stressed Israel’s “obligation to every Jew.”

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in intense fighting over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine – a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region, with the war now in its 11th month.

Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman explained to Cohen the situation of the Jewish community in the face of Russia’s invasion, urging that Israel send more aid and “everything that… can contribute to ease the suffering of the citizens.”

Up to 400,000 Jews are estimated to live in Ukraine, with significant populations in the capital Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa. In September 2022, tens of thousands of religious Jews gathered in the Ukrainian city of Uman for the annual pilgrimage, despite Azman urging them not to because of the war.

“The State of Israel is obligated to reach out to every Jew and Jewry, and in particular to the Jews of Ukraine in their difficult time,” Cohen responded.

“I instructed the officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to act to increase the humanitarian aid we provide to Ukraine, in order to improve their situation as much as possible,” he added.

Since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022, Israel has been in the midst of a balancing act – supporting Ukraine while keeping ties with Moscow intact.

While Israel has condemned what Russia calls its “special military operation” and has already provided Kyiv with humanitarian aid, the Jewish state has refrained from sending military support, citing concern for cooperation with Moscow in Syria. This approach has brought on criticism particularly from Ukraine, with its President Volodymyr Zelensky denouncing the lack of aid and Israel’s Ukrainian envoy Yevgen Korniychuk calling on Jerusalem to change its policy.

"I have found a true friend of the Jewish community in Ukraine in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Rabbi Azman after the meeting. “I thank Minister Eli Cohen for the kind words and important actions for the benefit of the Jews of Ukraine.”