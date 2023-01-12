Ukraine envoy to Israel tells i24NEWS: Humanitarian aid won’t win war

'We are grateful for whatever aid is given. We are pleased to receive support, but you cannot win a war with humanitarian aid'

In an interview with i24NEWS, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk gave his assessment of Israel’s new government, spoke on Jerusalem's initial steps regarding the war in Ukraine, and what he hopes to see from the Jewish state going forward.

“We are grateful for whatever aid is given. In our situation, we are pleased to receive support, but you cannot win a war with humanitarian aid,” he said. ”We need defensive means to save the lives of our civilians. The war is severe and even worse during the winter.”

The core of the discord between Jerusalem and Kyiv is Israel’s unwillingness to supply Ukraine with aerial defense systems that could provide its cities with better protection against Iranian-made drones being supplied to Russia.

“What Israel can help us with is to protect our civilians. When Iran came into the picture, I was absolutely sure this military cooperation against Iran, our common enemy, would have started with Israel,” Korniychuk said. “Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, but the dialogue is continuing and we hope Israel will change its position towards protective equipment for Ukraine in this severe situation.”

Israel’s new government has said it would reassess its policy on Ukraine, and the new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen suggested that Jerusalem will “speak less” on the war. That, along with a phone call last week between Cohen and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, reportedly irked Kyiv and led to them delaying a phone call between the Israeli foreign minister and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

“That wasn’t very promising for us,” Korniychuk said of the phone call between Cohen and Lavrov. “But we think it's too early to judge, and we will try to keep the dialogue on a friendly basis and explain what our priorities are.”

“We will give [Israel’s new government] a chance and work together to establish better cooperation,” he said, noting that the phone call between Cohen and Kuleba was delayed due to “technical problems,” and that another one was scheduled for next week.

As for the future of the war in Ukraine, Korniychuk was optimistic.

“We are getting stronger every day. Russia instead is experiencing shortages. They don't have many alliances, other than Iran and North Korea, while most of the democratic world is behind us. That gives us belief that we will overcome this winter and the coming months, and that we’ll be able to liberate our territories in the near future.”