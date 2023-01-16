Prospect of Israel, Saudi Arabia normalizing ties in 2023

Riyadh's conditions: No West Bank annexation, no change in policy for Temple Mount, improving Palestinian standard of living, and U.S. cooperation

Will 2023 be the year that Saudi Arabia normalizes ties with Israel?

Recent weeks have seen official contacts between the Saudi kingdom and the Jewish state multiply, sparking encouragement of the idea that the two countries could form a strategic bond.

In August 2020, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised the international community by announcing the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between Israel and a handful of Arab states – ones that never would have agreed to such a historic deal without the greenlight from Gulf giant Riyadh.

After the formation of Israel’s newest government, the most right-wing and nationalistic in Israeli history, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid out conditions to possibly join the Accords and being the normalization process:

1. Israel must not annex parts of the West Bank

According to recent reports, Netanyahu promised to suspend such plans in exchange for a deal with Riyadh.

2. Israel must not change its policy regarding the Temple Mount – or Al Aqsa Mosque – in Jerusalem, one of the most sensitive places in the world

Far-right members of the Israeli government have pushed measures to increase the number of Jews that can pray at the holy site, with strong opposition from the Arab world.

3. Israel should approve measures that would improve the standard of living of Palestinians, and work in coordination with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration

4. The United States should reconsider Riyadh as a strategic ally and sell it sophisticated weapons

The most radical ministers of the new Israeli government – Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir – have agreed with Netanyahu to not adopt any measures that would jeopardize normalization with Riyadh.

For both countries, this seems to be one of the most important strategic objectives in the coming years, closely related to the fight against the common regional enemy, Iran.

As part of the bilateral rapprochement between Riyadh and Jerusalem, recent months have also seen a goal of creating a Jewish community in the Saudi capital, with religious services for hundreds of Jewish businessmen who live there.

Is this the beginning of a new era? Probably. It’s definitely the beginning of something new.