Letter expresses 'deep concern' about retaliatory measures and calls for an immediate reversal

Over 90 countries on Monday called on Israel to reverse steps taken against the Palestinian Authority over its push for an investigation into Israel at the United Nations.

The countries expressed "deep concern" about the retaliatory measures and called for an immediate reversal. The letter was signed by countries that voted against the resolution, including Germany and Estonia. It was also signed by countries that abstained, including Japan, Spain and South Korea. The statement was signed by the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation and 37 other countries.

Last month, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution promoted by the Palestinians requesting that the International Court of Justice weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli "annexation," and the legal status of the "occupation." The December 30 resolution passed the 193-member General Assembly 87-26 with 53 abstentions.

Following the resolution, Israel imposed retaliatory measures on the Palestinian Authority, including deducting funds for the benefit of Israeli terrorism victims, revoking the PA foreign minister's special travel permit and denying benefits to certain Palestinian officials.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also on Monday expressed concern about Israel's actions against the PA.