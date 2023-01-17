Israel's Eli Cohen slams 'meaningless statements' on Palestinian Authority at UN

'The State of Israel is committed first and foremost to Israel's security'

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday commented on more than 90 countries calling on Israel to reverse steps taken against the Palestinian Authority over its push for an investigation into Israel at the United Nations.

Speaking at the Davos economic forum in Switzerland, he accused the PA of encouraging "terrorism."

"Meaningless statements and signatures will not stop us from making the right decisions that will protect our citizens and secure our future. The interest of all the countries of the world should be to stop the incitement of the Palestinian Authority, which encourages terrorism and pays terrorists who kill Jews. The State of Israel is committed first and foremost to Israel's security," Cohen said.

Earlier on Monday, over 90 countries expressed "deep concern" about Israel's sanctions against the PA and called for an immediate reversal. The letter was signed by the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation and 37 other countries including Germany and other European allies of Israel.

Israel imposed retaliatory measures on the Palestinian Authority, including deducting funds for the benefit of Israeli terrorism victims, revoking the PA foreign minister's special travel permit and denying benefits to certain Palestinian officials, in response to the December resolution requesting that the International Court of Justice weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli "annexation," and the legal status of the "occupation."