Israel is asking the Vatican, the United Nations, the Red Cross, and other international bodies for their help in releasing Israeli citizens and the bodies of dead soldiers from Hamas in Gaza.

Under the direction of Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, his office sent letters to Pope Francis and senior officials of UN bodies – including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Red Cross President Gail McGovern, and World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – requesting that they act for the release of Israeli citizens and the bodies of soldiers being held captive in the Palestinian enclave.

The request came a day after Hamas posted a video of who it said was Avera Mengistu, who crossed into Gaza in 2014 and has been held in captivity ever since. If officially verified, it would be the first proof of life of Mengistu in over eight years.

Hisham al-Sayed – who voluntarily crossed the border into Gaza in 2015 – has also been held by Hamas ever since, as have the bodies of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, who were killed during the 2014 war there.

"Bringing the bodies of the soldiers to the grave of Israel and returning the Israeli citizens to… their families is a moral obligation of the Israeli government and of all representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel and the world,” Cohen said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with the international community to expose the cruel face of the terrorist organization Hamas until they are returned home."

Last month, the families of the Israeli captives met with Pope Francis at the Vatican as part of an effort to raise international awareness of the issue, and requested his assistance as well.