Special emphasis is put on the strengthening of Israel's relations with Muslim countries

Israeli ambassadors to countries of Eurasia and the Balkans convened in Azerbaijan this week to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Iranian threat, and especially the further strengthening of Israel’s relations with Muslim countries.

From Monday to Wednesday, Israeli envoys in Ukraine, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, and Kosovo met in the Azeri capital of Baku, according to the AZfront Telegram channel.

Among the 30 participants was also Aliza Bin Noun, director of the Political Affairs Department of Israel’s Foreign Ministry. In the past, similar events were held in Moscow, but it was moved to Azerbaijan against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The main topics of discussion were reportedly plans for 2023 amid the war in Ukraine and the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as the Jewish state further building ties with Muslim states.

Israel has had an embassy in Baku since the early 1990s, and the Azeri parliament last November passed a law paving the way for the country to open its first embassy in Tel Aviv. The strengthening of ties between Israel and Azerbaijan has come alongside escalating tensions with Iran.

In a letter sent to Israel’s parliament, Azeri officials emphasized that the state has always been a friend of the Jewish people, and will never forget the support provided by Israel in the field of security.

On Monday, Azeri Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev lectured the Israeli diplomats in Baku. He touched on issues of regional security, particularly Iran. The diplomats then met with Hikmet Hajiyev, the political advisor to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, with whom they discuss cooperation between regional countries.

The Israeli envoys on Tuesday visited the Alley of Martyrs, where the victims of the invasion of the Soviet army in 1990 are buried, as well as the soldiers who died in the First Karabakh War.