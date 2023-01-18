Israel's President Isaac Herzog meets with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

The two men discussed the strong partnership between Israel and the United States

Israel's President Isaac Herzog spoke on Wednesday evening with United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The two men held an extended forum with the participation of their advisers, after which they had a private meeting.

During their meeting, which took place in a positive atmosphere, they discussed the strong partnership between Israel and the U.S. and ways to deepen strategic cooperation between their nations.

“We welcome United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, a great friend of Israel and a great expert on global affairs, security, and Middle Eastern affairs. We face so many challenges together. I wholeheartedly welcome you to our country,” Herzog said.

Sullivan thanked him, saying that U.S. President Joe Biden sent Herzog "his personal greetings."

"He fondly remembers your visit to the Oval [Office] and looks forward to welcoming you back soon, as well as returning to Israel after his very successful trip last year," Sullivan said.

Kobi Gideon (GPO) Jake Sullivan and Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, January 18, 2023.

Sullivan said last week that the Iranian nuclear threat would be an "important topic of conversation" during his visit. “We will have the opportunity to engage deeply with the new Israeli government on the threat posed by Iran. And I think we share the same fundamental objectives. And we will work through any differences we have on tactics, from the same way we have done for the past two years."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Tehran had "killed" the opportunity to quickly relaunch the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that the Islamic Republic was making "very significant" progress on its nuclear program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is due to meet Sullivan, stressed on Tuesday that the country's main fight was - and remains - against Iran.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu called on the U.S. and other countries to "stand together" with Israel to deal with Iran's nuclear ambitions. The head of Israel's National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, said Monday that Netanyahu would take military action against Iran if the world turned its back on the Jewish state.

"If we are left behind, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran's nuclear facilities," Hanegbi warned, adding that "the prime minister's central mission and primary obligation is to ensure that Iran does not get nuclear weapons. The alternative to an attack is to accept a reality in which a radical regime possesses nuclear weapons. No Israeli leader can accept that."