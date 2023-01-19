Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accepts invitation to visit Ukraine

He also promised to continue providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn country

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accepted his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine, which could happen at the end of February or beginning of March, an Ukrainian official told i24NEWS.

According to the official, the timing of the visit depends on the full reopening of Israeli embassy in Kyiv. Speaking with Kuleba on Thursday Cohen said that the embassy in Ukraine's capital would to return to "full activity" within 60 days. The upcoming visit would make him the first top Israeli official to come to the country since the beginning of Russia's invasion.

He also promised to continue providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn country with an emphasis on the restoration of the energy infrastructure. Cohen noted that last month Israel delivered generators to Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and that Israeli embassy in Kyiv organized a "resilience point" in the center of Kyiv in order to help residents of the capital.

The minister "promised that Israel will continue to support the Ukrainian people with humanitarian aid, building and restoring infrastructure in the areas of water, energy, medical equipment and continuing to provide training to hundreds of professionals in emergency management and trauma care," according to the ministry's statement.

Cohen called on his Ukrainian colleague to cooperate in Israel's fight against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) amid "Iranian weapons killing innocent Ukrainian citizens." Israel's top diplomat added that Kyiv should declare IRGC a terrorist organization along with other European countries.

He also expressed the deepest condolences for yesterday's helicopter crash in Kyiv region, which left at least 18 people killed including Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrsky and his team.