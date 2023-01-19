The two leaders also discussed free trade deal between the countries

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday spoke with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, thanking him for the United Kingdom's vote at the UN General Assembly and discussing security challenges, with an emphasis on the Iranian threat.

In their first phone conversation since Netanyahu's November election win, Sunak congratulated him on the reappointment. Netanyahu in turn thanked Sunak for Britain’s vote at the UN General Assembly against the decision regarding the anti-Israel petition to the International Court of Justice.

The Israeli leader also praised the UK’s intention to declare Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization “and emphasized the importance Israel sees in promoting the issue.”

“The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation between Israel and Britain in various fields. They also discussed global security challenges, with an emphasis on Iran and the war in Ukraine,” according to an official statement of Israel's Prime Minister’s Office.

“They agreed the UK/Israel free trade deal, currently being negotiated, could unlock further opportunities for both our countries,” the British side added in a statement.

Sunak also said he plans to visit Israel to mark 75 years of relations between the two countries. The two leaders affirmed they “look forward to meeting in person soon.”