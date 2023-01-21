'Building a conservative community is a tough job. But both Hungary and Israel have had some great results already'

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Israel and his own country conservative communities with "great results" on Friday while meeting with the CEO of the Israeli non-profit the Tikvah Fund.

"Building a conservative community is a tough job. But both Hungary and Israel have had some great results already," Orban tweeted. "I had the chance to compare notes with Amiad Cohen on this noble mission," he stated.

Amiad Cohen, the CEO, tweeted in Hebrew: "The left is crying that we are turning into Hungary."

"Public discussion should be deep and serious, so I went over there to see what is happening and learn. I was fortunate enough to meet with prime minister Orban for a lengthy chat."

"In addition, I met with the heads of research institutes and universities to understand in depth the reforms introduced there. Complex, interesting."

The Israeli branch of the Tikvah Fund - with Tikvah meaning "hope" in Hebrew - is an offshoot of the American Tikvah Fund, calling themselves an "ideas institution committed to supporting the intellectual, religious, and political leaders of the Jewish people and the Jewish State."

Israel and Hungary have had warm ties in recent years, with Orban saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's loss in the previous elections was a "challenge" for him in August 2021. “When he was in power," he added, "he always invested a lot of energy in having a good relationship with central European countries."

When Netanyahu won in the November 2022 elections, Orban called it a "great victory." He tweeted "hard times require strong leaders. Welcome back!" with a photo of himself holding Netanyahu's memoir.