The report states that one of the main goals of the trip was to discuss a possible visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United Arab Emirates

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, according to the Israeli news site Walla.

The report stated that one of the main goals of the trip was to discuss a possible visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been scheduled to visit Abu Dhabi multiple times, including in 2021 when he was last in the Prime Minister's Office, but ultimately did not make the journey.

Netanyahu was expected to visit the Gulf nation in the first few weeks of his new government, but the trip was canceled following a visit to Jerusalem's Temple Mount by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617562203435208704 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The UAE joined other Arab countries in condemning the event, including Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, who all issued statements criticizing the first ascent to the flashpoint holy site by a government minister in five years.

Dermer's visit to the UAE is the first by a member of Netanyahu's new governing coalition.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan (M), and Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in Washington, the United States.

The minister was an instrumental figure in the formation of the Abraham Accords during his tenure as Israeli Ambassador to the United States, which brought normalized relations between the UAE and the Jewish state in 2020.