Netanyahu meets with delegation from American Jewish Committee

'The objective of not letting the Islamic Republic obtain nuclear weapons must be shared by both Jerusalem and Washington'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday evening in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, with a delegation from the Executive Council of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), one of the oldest organizations for the defense of Jews in the United States.

The prime minister explained the danger that Iran represents for the region and the world by developing nuclear weapons and underlined that the objective of not allowing the Islamic Republic to obtain nuclear weapons must be shared by both Jerusalem and by Washington. He also stressed the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords and asserted that this will promote regional stability.

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO Meeting between Netanyahu and a delegation from the American Jewish Committee.

Israel normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.

Netanyahu thanked the leaders of the AJC for their work on behalf of Jews around the world and for strengthening the important bond between Israel and the United States.

Representing the New York-based Jewish advocacy group at the meeting were AJC CEO Ted Deutch, AJC President Michael Tichnor and the chairman of both the AJC Board of Governors and Hillel International, Matthew Bronfman.